REVIEW - NATO Chief Says Advent of AI, New Players Means 'Tough Times' for Arms Control

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg admitted on Wednesday that the old arms control architecture was eroding and needed to urgently adapt to the emerging technologies and challenges.

Wrapping up a NATO conference on disarmament in Brussels, Stoltenberg said the unraveling of the old arms control regime was exemplified by the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The United States withdrew from the 1987 pact after accusing Russia of violating it and tested a cruise missile that would have been banned by the INF just weeks later.

"This ... shows that the arms control architecture is under serious stress. From Russia. From new players. And from new technologies," Stoltenberg said.

He pointed to China whose rise as a global player with the world's second largest defense budget alarmed the North Atlantic Organization.

China has been coming up with new supersonic and anti-ship missiles and a variety of new drones and now has hundreds of missiles with the range that would have been banned by the INF.

Washington suggested after tearing up the INF that it could be revived with China as a party. China responded in August that the US should not be worried about missiles that cannot reach it.

Things changed after Beijing put a new intercontinental nuclear missile on display at an October parade, which is capable of hitting both the US and Europe.

"Let me underline: China is not violating any arms control treaty. But as a major military power, it has major responsibilities. And it is time for China to participate in arms control," Stoltenberg said.

Emerging technologies are also changing the game, he said. Counting warheads and controlling distances is still relevant but does not apply to cyber, hypersonic glide, artificial intelligence and biotech.

"Of course, we cannot count algorithms as we do warheads. But we need transparency and predictability in this area as well. For example by developing norms on the military application of certain new technologies," the NATO chief suggested.

Arms control is still in the North Atlantic Organization's DNA, he said, and it will continue playing its part.

"These are tough times for arms control. But we have gone through tough times before, " Stoltenberg said.

Answering to a Sputnik question, he said that making new weapons was extremely expensive, while agreeing new treaties was "in the interest of all parties ... and I am optimistic because we have done it before."

"The present government in Russia is also rational. We are ready to sit down with Russia, our neighbor," he stressed.