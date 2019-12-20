Revolutionizing Digital Photography with HUAWEI Y9s

The global leader in convergence technologies and telecommunications – Huawei has created another masterpiece of innovation - the HUAWEI Y9s with a Kirin 710F processor, GPU Turbo 3.0 support and EMUI 9.1

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019) The global leader in convergence technologies and telecommunications – Huawei has created another masterpiece of innovation - the HUAWEI Y9s with a Kirin 710F processor, GPU Turbo 3.0 support and EMUI 9.1. It features a revolutionary triplecamera system with 48 mega-pixel, based on Artificial-Intelligence (AI). This midrange smartphone promises great info-tainment with a wide range of apps and powerful performance in a classy design.



This device offers one of the best camera setups in its category, to enable the common users to capture their memorable moments, with fascinating photographs and videos, while exploring their creative talent, with a myriad of special-effects to make your imaging more sensational. Its immersive display, makes your pictures more vivid and vibrant, to further enrich your photography experience.



The HUAWEI Y9s’ sophisticated triple camera system is comprised of a 48MP primary camera, besides an 8MP, Ultra-Wide Angle camera that can capture a 120 degree visual, while a 2MP Depth sensor adds another dimension to the images. With the AI systems added on-board, even the untrained users are able to create images that appear as professional-level photography, enriched with the fascinating Bokeh and other more advanced effects.

This camera system recognizes up to 22 different scenarios and identifies scenes of over 500 different kinds to deliver the best possible results. It functions as simply as point-and-shoot, as its AI automatically categorizes the nature of the subject or scene, to adjust its settings accurately. Using the AIS Night-Mode, it allows great photography with minimal light, making such shots appear well-lit and vibrant.



High-quality video-recording is a breeze, if you own a HUAWEI Y9s.

With an EIS Anti-Shake solution, it completely eliminates shaking, blurring and other flaws from your videos. The smart AI enhances every motion and visual. The ‘Super Slow-Motion’ function makes it possible to preserve agile sports and other action-packed moments, shot at 480fps, at 16 times lesser speeds, while maintaining superb clarity of appearance and thrill.



The Auto pop-up 16MP Selfie Front-camera, appears only when activated. The smart AI features it enables Backlit Imaging, while its 3D Portrait Lighting allows you to create stunning selfies, with rich studio-effects.

The Huawei Ultra FullView 6.59-inch Display, is free of bezels and notches, to create additional screen-space that portrays FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080, with rich color-reproduction, on a 91% screen to body ratio. With the TUV Rheinland-certified, ‘Eye Comfort Mode’, the users can safely enjoy long-term viewing of this screen.

The meticulously crafted, precision components in the HUAWEI Y9s, offers 128GB of storage (extendable to 512GB via SDcard) with 6GB of RAM to preserve your most memorable moments. Its long-lasting, 4000mAh battery with AI Power Saving 7.0 feature, allows round-the-clock usage to engage on social-media and sharing your favorite images. Hence, this exciting device is getting an overwhelming response from many segments of consumers, all over the world, including Pakistan.

For the Y9s campaign, Huawei handpicked its Experience Ambassadors like Amjad Nawaz, AreeshZubair, MavikhAzam and IzzahShaheen Malik. Joining the ranks of these talented individuals and more, Mustafa Ali Najafi is also roped in to showcase his creativity. Earlier at the launch, Huawei did a photowalk with the HEAs that brought forth some amazing shots from the HUAWEI Y9s.