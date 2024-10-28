Revolutionizing Slimness And Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 03:17 PM
Discover the perfect balance of style and strength, available countrywide
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series. This ultra-slim yet powerful device redefines smartphone design and durability with an incredible 6.88mm ultra-slim design, the HOT 50Pro+ Series boasts the world's slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design, offering enhanced portability and aesthetics. Priced at PKR 57,999, the HOT 50Pro+ Series is now available offline on Outlets Nationwide and online on X-park.pk with exclusive gifts for early buyers.
The Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series combines style and strength in one sleek package. At just 162g, it’s the lightest smartphone in its class, ensuring that users enjoy an effortless experience, whether they are scrolling through social media or streaming content. The 3D Curved AMOLED Display provides vibrant, immersive visuals, offering both beauty and comfort. Backed by Corning Gorilla Glass, the HOT 50Pro+ Series is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, offering 2X scratch resistance and IP54-rated dust and splash protection.
Additionally, the Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series also includes a range of AI-powered tools such as AI Eraser, AI Cutout, and AI Voice Capture, enhancing user creativity and productivity
Speaking on the launch of the Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series, Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix, remarked, "The HOT 50Pro+ Series embodies the perfect balance between style and durability. We're excited to offer a device that not only looks stunning but also performs impeccably in real-world conditions."
So, whether you're navigating the demands of a busy workday or pushing the limits with outdoor adventures, the HOT 50Pro+ Series is designed to seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Its ultra-slim 6.88mm profile makes it incredibly easy to carry, while the Corning Gorilla Glass ensures durability, protecting the device from everyday wear and tear. Whether you're capturing moments on the move, streaming high-definition content, or staying connected with loved ones, the HOT 50Pro+ Series offers a perfect blend of sleek design and rugged durability, empowering you to take on more, without compromise.
Recent Stories
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
More Stories From Technology
-
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!3 days ago
-
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone4 days ago
-
Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Home5 days ago
-
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere5 days ago
-
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+6 days ago
-
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!7 days ago
-
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro7 days ago
-
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?7 days ago
-
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price9 days ago
-
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'9 days ago
-
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?9 days ago
-
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment11 days ago