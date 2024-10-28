Open Menu

Revolutionizing Slimness And Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 03:17 PM

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

Discover the perfect balance of style and strength, available countrywide

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series. This ultra-slim yet powerful device redefines smartphone design and durability with an incredible 6.88mm ultra-slim design, the HOT 50Pro+ Series boasts the world's slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design, offering enhanced portability and aesthetics. Priced at PKR 57,999, the HOT 50Pro+ Series is now available offline on Outlets Nationwide and online on X-park.pk with exclusive gifts for early buyers.

The Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series combines style and strength in one sleek package. At just 162g, it’s the lightest smartphone in its class, ensuring that users enjoy an effortless experience, whether they are scrolling through social media or streaming content. The 3D Curved AMOLED Display provides vibrant, immersive visuals, offering both beauty and comfort. Backed by Corning Gorilla Glass, the HOT 50Pro+ Series is built to withstand everyday wear and tear, offering 2X scratch resistance and IP54-rated dust and splash protection.

Additionally, the Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series also includes a range of AI-powered tools such as AI Eraser, AI Cutout, and AI Voice Capture, enhancing user creativity and productivity

Speaking on the launch of the Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Series, Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix, remarked, "The HOT 50Pro+ Series embodies the perfect balance between style and durability. We're excited to offer a device that not only looks stunning but also performs impeccably in real-world conditions."

So, whether you're navigating the demands of a busy workday or pushing the limits with outdoor adventures, the HOT 50Pro+ Series is designed to seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Its ultra-slim 6.88mm profile makes it incredibly easy to carry, while the Corning Gorilla Glass ensures durability, protecting the device from everyday wear and tear. Whether you're capturing moments on the move, streaming high-definition content, or staying connected with loved ones, the HOT 50Pro+ Series offers a perfect blend of sleek design and rugged durability, empowering you to take on more, without compromise.

