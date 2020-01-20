Revolutionizing the real mobile gaming experience; realme Pakistan announces Live PUBG mobile gaming tournament

Realme Pakistan, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has announced popular mobile game PUBG Mobile (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds)Live tournament

PUBG Mobile has been creating waves worldwide, particularlymaking a huge surge in popularity among Pakistani online gaming community.

The tournament has already been kicked off fromJanuary 14, 2020, with entry open for participants to register through Pakistan Cyber Gaming official website. Live broadcasting of gaming competition will be done on realme Pakistan official youtube channel. Tournament organized for PUBG Mobile, will be focused on the best mobile gaming experience ofrealme smartphones. The tournament registrationshave startedacross Pakistan which will continue till January 20, 2020.

Of this,160 teams will participate in the tournament, and the finalwill feature8 teams fighting it out for the grand prize. Theprize pool of the tournament will berealme smartphones, along with other giveaways featuring branded merchandise.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market 12 months ago, realme, has already launched 9 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.