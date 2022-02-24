MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian news agency RIA Novosti will request the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, IT and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) to assist in lifting the Facebook restrictions imposed on its page in the social network, Rossiya Segodnya, the agency's parent media company, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Facebook has blocked RIA Novosti's page in the social network for alleged "sharing of false information."

"We consider this to be another blatant violation of the freedom of speech by the American social network. The agency will request Roskomnadzor's assistance in resolving the issue," the statement read.