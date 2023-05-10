UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Warns Of Possible Digital Control In Turkey During Elections

Daniyal Sohail Published May 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Rights Watchdog Warns of Possible Digital Control in Turkey During Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A prominent international human rights watchdog on Wednesday warned that the Turkish government might place considerable control over the country's digital environment, including media outlets and social networks, to influence an outcome of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

"The Turkish government has accelerated its efforts to enforce censorship and tighten control over social media and independent online news sites ahead of this election. The vote will test whether voters in Turkey can rely on social media for independent news and to express their views on the election and its outcome, despite government efforts to put companies under its heel," Deborah Brown, senior technology researcher at the Human Rights Watch, said.

The watchdog called on Ankara to secure its people's right to freedom of expression and privacy ahead of and during the upcoming elections, adding that any future Turkish government should review its legal framework and ensure it is compliant with its human rights obligations.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

