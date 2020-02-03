Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan, with Yellostone as its exclusive official distributor

A smartphone accessories brand – Riversong, with its presence in more than 30 countries, is now going to make its official launch in Pakistan with Yellostone Technologies (Private) Limited as its exclusive official distributor, intending to ensure the availability of its products, all across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020) A smartphone accessories brand – Riversong, with its presence in more than 30 countries, is now going to make its official launch in Pakistan with Yellostone Technologies (Private) Limited as its exclusive official distributor, intending to ensure the availability of its products, all across the country.

On 1st February 2020, a launch event was held in Pearl Continental, Lahore, where Riversong officially entered into a partnership with Yellostone. This collaboration is allowing Riversong to cater to its vision of inspiring people's curiosity by passionate innovation.

The ceremony was broached by the speech of Yellostone CEO Mr. Farid Ullah and followed by the discourseof Riversong’s CEO, Haitham Kalakeche and COO Syed Ali Yousuf. The ceremony concluded on the lucky draw, where the lucky participants won many exciting gifts and Riversong giveaways.

As an accessories brand, Riversong has an extremely dynamic product portfolio, with all their products designed exclusively in California. The rapidly evolving company offers a wide-range of accessories such as power banks, earphones, smart watches, fitness bands, wall chargers, car chargers, and headphones etc.

Given how both Yellostone and Riversong are united by a mutual quest to provide the finest quality accessory experience to the consumer, all products are to come with a 1-year replacement warranty.

In order to ensure a simplified, seamless business-to-customer experience, Yellostone also revealed that it has developed an e-commerce portal called Cube, www.cubeonline.pk, through which consumers can exclusively purchase legally imported, tax paid Riversong accessories at competitive prices.

This partnership will help the smartphone consumers immensely as they will have access to the Riversong creative product portfolio at their doorstep. It is anticipated that this partnership of Riversong and Yellostone will redefine the sales culture in Pakistan and explore more ways to facilitate its customers at large.