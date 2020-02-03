UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riversong Has Officially Launched In Pakistan, With Yellostone As Its Exclusive Official Distributor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:41 AM

Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan, with Yellostone as its exclusive official distributor

A smartphone accessories brand – Riversong, with its presence in more than 30 countries, is now going to make its official launch in Pakistan with Yellostone Technologies (Private) Limited as its exclusive official distributor, intending to ensure the availability of its products, all across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020) A smartphone accessories brand – Riversong, with its presence in more than 30 countries, is now going to make its official launch in Pakistan with Yellostone Technologies (Private) Limited as its exclusive official distributor, intending to ensure the availability of its products, all across the country.

On 1st February 2020, a launch event was held in Pearl Continental, Lahore, where Riversong officially entered into a partnership with Yellostone. This collaboration is allowing Riversong to cater to its vision of inspiring people's curiosity by passionate innovation.

The ceremony was broached by the speech of Yellostone CEO Mr. Farid Ullah and followed by the discourseof Riversong’s CEO, Haitham Kalakeche and COO Syed Ali Yousuf. The ceremony concluded on the lucky draw, where the lucky participants won many exciting gifts and Riversong giveaways.

As an accessories brand, Riversong has an extremely dynamic product portfolio, with all their products designed exclusively in California. The rapidly evolving company offers a wide-range of accessories such as power banks, earphones, smart watches, fitness bands, wall chargers, car chargers, and headphones etc.

Given how both Yellostone and Riversong are united by a mutual quest to provide the finest quality accessory experience to the consumer, all products are to come with a 1-year replacement warranty.

In order to ensure a simplified, seamless business-to-customer experience, Yellostone also revealed that it has developed an e-commerce portal called Cube, www.cubeonline.pk, through which consumers can exclusively purchase legally imported, tax paid Riversong accessories at competitive prices.

It is anticipated that this collaboration between Riversong and Yellostone will revolutionize the sales paradigm in Pakistan and will be the gold standard for a renewed approach to customer facilitation in the industry.

This partnership will help the smartphone consumers immensely as they will have access to the Riversong creative product portfolio at their doorstep. It is anticipated that this partnership of Riversong and Yellostone will redefine the sales culture in Pakistan and explore more ways to facilitate its customers at large.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Company Car February 2020 Gold Event All Industry

Recent Stories

Car lifter gang busted, seven vehicles recovered

15 minutes ago

Locusts boiled, baked or dried Kuwait serves up a ..

15 minutes ago

UK Evacuated More Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Wu ..

36 minutes ago

Uber suspends 240 users accounts over possible vir ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 February 2020

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.