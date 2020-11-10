UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robot Fedor Becomes Trademark Of Russia's Roskosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:08 PM

Robot Fedor Becomes Trademark of Russia's Roskosmos

Russia's federal space agency Roskosmos registered the image of robot "Fedor" and the inscription "FEDOR" as trademarks, the federal institute of industrial property reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's Federal space agency Roskosmos registered the image of robot "Fedor" and the inscription "FEDOR" as trademarks, the federal institute of industrial property reported on Tuesday.

The trademark was registered on November 5, the inscription in September.

On August 30, 2019, Roskosmos filed two applications with Rospatent to register the Fedor robot as a trademark.

Robot Fedor went into space on August 22, 2019 in the spaceship "Soyuz MS-14". On board of the International Space Station, it was tested in autonomous mode and under the control of astronauts. On September 7, Fedor returned to Earth.

Related Topics

Russia Robot August September November 2019

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's Petrovax Delays Production of Chinese COV ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

33 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

37 minutes ago

Uniper Expects Changes in US Attitude Toward Nord ..

1 minute ago

Punjab PDWP approve 4 development schemes worth Rs ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.