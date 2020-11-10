Russia's federal space agency Roskosmos registered the image of robot "Fedor" and the inscription "FEDOR" as trademarks, the federal institute of industrial property reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's Federal space agency Roskosmos registered the image of robot "Fedor" and the inscription "FEDOR" as trademarks, the federal institute of industrial property reported on Tuesday.

The trademark was registered on November 5, the inscription in September.

On August 30, 2019, Roskosmos filed two applications with Rospatent to register the Fedor robot as a trademark.

Robot Fedor went into space on August 22, 2019 in the spaceship "Soyuz MS-14". On board of the International Space Station, it was tested in autonomous mode and under the control of astronauts. On September 7, Fedor returned to Earth.