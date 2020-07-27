MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) International customers are in no hurry to work with Androidnaya Teknika, the creators of the Fedor robot, because it cooperates with Russian government agencies Roscosmos and Rosatom, the company's executive director Yevgeny Dudorov told Sputnik.

"The global market is there but our work with Russian government agencies is alarming to potential foreign customers and partners. We are calm about this... We are not going to refuse to cooperate with Roscosmos or Rosatom," Dudorov said.

At the same time, due to the lack of a market for anthropomorphic robots in Russia, the company did not have new customers at home, even after Fedor's stint at the International Space Station.

"Recognition has increased, but nothing more. And before that, we were known in the market, but few believed that the project could be achieved," Dudorov said.

The humanoid robot Fedor was a passenger on the ISS between August and September 2019 where tests on autonomous functions were carried out.