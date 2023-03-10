UrduPoint.com

Robotics, STEAM Weekend Camp To Start From March 11

Daniyal Sohail Published March 10, 2023 | 07:11 PM

LearnOBots will conduct "Robotics and STEAM Weekend Camp" from March 11 (Saturday) to provide a platform for students to explore different domains of science and technology

The camp has been designed for kids between 8-14 years of age where they can explore multiple dimensions of science and technology and discover their passion.

The activities will include robotics, coding, electronics, engineering, game development, application development, computer programming, 3D modeling, and printing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, creating digital art, renewable energy resources, home inventions, professional development, and blogging.

The camp will be held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) while online courses will be offered for the remote students.

The intended participants can contact 03351166116 / 03351166117 for more details.

LearnOBots is a private educational company based at National Science and Technology Park, which imparts hands-on training to kids in the domain of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

The company helps kids to identify their passion and channel it into a productive activity by making exciting stuff, creating new things, and finding solutions to real-life problems.

Since 2014, LearnOBots has been collaborating with progressive educators and parents to inculcate the spirit and style of STEAM learning in Pakistan's classrooms.

Through experiential and playful learning, the company educates primary and secondary-level students in the domains of�Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

The comprehensive curriculum and outcome-oriented learning methodologies being exercised by the LearnObots helps students unlock valuable 21st-century skills, both interdisciplinary and cognitive.

