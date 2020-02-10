UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rocket Carrying Solar Orbiter Mission Successfully Launches From Cape Canaveral

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:40 AM

Rocket Carrying Solar Orbiter Mission Successfully Launches From Cape Canaveral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Solar Orbiter sun exploring satellite has been launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station atop an Atlas V rocket, according to a broadcast by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The satellite is a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). It is equipped with 10 instruments to study the Sun, including nine belonging to ESA and one belonging to NASA. They will allow the spacecraft to take images of the Sun's polar regions and survey solar winds and the heliosphere.

According to its creators, the data received from Solar Orbiter could change the current scientific understanding about the Sun, in particular the causes behind the solar wind phenomenon and how the Sun's magnetic field affects the formation of the heliosphere. This will allow scientists to better understand the space weather processes that can affect astronauts, satellites and even the GPS navigation system.

Related Topics

Weather United States From Satellites

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 February 2020

31 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE forces restored hope in Yemen

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

11 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

11 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.