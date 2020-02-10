Rocket Carrying Solar Orbiter Mission Successfully Launches From Cape Canaveral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Solar Orbiter sun exploring satellite has been launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station atop an Atlas V rocket, according to a broadcast by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The satellite is a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). It is equipped with 10 instruments to study the Sun, including nine belonging to ESA and one belonging to NASA. They will allow the spacecraft to take images of the Sun's polar regions and survey solar winds and the heliosphere.

According to its creators, the data received from Solar Orbiter could change the current scientific understanding about the Sun, in particular the causes behind the solar wind phenomenon and how the Sun's magnetic field affects the formation of the heliosphere. This will allow scientists to better understand the space weather processes that can affect astronauts, satellites and even the GPS navigation system.