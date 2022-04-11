UrduPoint.com

Rocket For China's Tianzhou-4 Mission Arrives At Launch Site

Daniyal Sohail Published April 11, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Rocket for China's Tianzhou-4 mission arrives at launch site

China's Long March-7 Y5 rocket, which will launch the new cargo craft for the country's space station, arrived at the launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday

WENCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :China's Long March-7 Y5 rocket, which will launch the new cargo craft for the country's space station, arrived at the launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

The rocket, alongside the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft that has already been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, will be assembled and tested at the launch site, announced the China Manned Space Agency.

Facilities at the launch site are in good condition and preparations for all systems involved in the mission are proceeding smoothly, said the agency.

