Rocket Launched From Plesetsk Puts Military Satellite Into Orbit- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle has successfully put a Russian military satellite into orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Launched today, February 2, at 23:45 (Moscow time) from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Soyuz-2.

1b medium-lift carrier rocket at the set time successfully put a satellite is in the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense into orbit," the ministry said.

It said the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and the orbiting of the satellite had occurred in a normal mode, adding that Russia's Aerospace Forces had taken control of the satellite.