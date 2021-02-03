UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rocket Launched From Plesetsk Puts Military Satellite Into Orbit- Russian Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Rocket Launched From Plesetsk Puts Military Satellite Into Orbit- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle has successfully put a Russian military satellite into orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Launched today, February 2, at 23:45 (Moscow time) from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Soyuz-2.

1b medium-lift carrier rocket at the set time successfully put a satellite is in the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense into orbit," the ministry said.

It said the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and the orbiting of the satellite had occurred in a normal mode, adding that Russia's Aerospace Forces had taken control of the satellite.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicle February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

8 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.