Rocket Launches Not Scheduled From Baikonur Space Center In Next 3 Months - Source

Daniyal Sohail 21 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The next rocket launch from the Baikonur space center is scheduled in three months; in mid-February 2021, there are plans to put the Progress MS-16 spacecraft into orbit with cargo for the International Space Station, a source in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

In October, a Roscosmos state space corporation spokesman told Sputnik about the postponement of the Progress launch from December 11 to next year due to the need for additional checks.

"The next launch from Baikonur - the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft - is scheduled for February 15," the source said.

