Rocket Test Facility Under Construction in Scotland - UK Space Agency

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The UK company Orbex is building a "state-of-the-art" facility in Kinloss, Scotland, to test rockets capable of carrying small satellites to low Earth orbit, the UK Space Agency said on Thursday.

"The construction of this new facility marks another major milestone in our ambitions to become a modern, agile spacefaring nation," the agency's deputy CEO, Ian Annett, said in a statement.

The launchpad, known as Orbex LP1, will be used to test Orbex's Prime rocket, whose development was supported by the UK government with 5.5 million Pounds ($7.2 million) of funding.

Launches, however, will not take place at the Kinloss facility, but at the Space Hub Sutherland, one of seven potential spaceport sites across the UK that is being developed by the Highlands and Islands Enterprise economic and community development agency.