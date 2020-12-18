Rogozin Confirms 1st Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2021 Scheduled for February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, has confirmed that the first launch of Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2021 will take place in February.

Earlier in December, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik that the first launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome next year has been scheduled for February 25.

According to the source, 36 satellites belonging to the UK company OneWeb will be sent to space. There will be as many as six or seven launches from the cosmodrome in 2021, the source added..

"The preparation of Fregat upper stage for February 2021 launch is underway in a working facility of Vostochny Cosmodrome," Rogozin said on Twitter on Friday.

Since 2016, five Soyuz carrier rockets have been launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The next launch with 36 OneWeb satellites is scheduled for December 18.