UrduPoint.com

Rogozin Plans To Discuss US Sanction Relief For Russian Space Firms With NASA Official

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Rogozin Plans to Discuss US Sanction Relief for Russian Space Firms With NASA Official

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said that he will discuss the lifting of US sanctions imposed on the Russian rocket and space industry enterprises during a meeting with NASA Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy.

Both Rogozin and Melroy are currently in Dubai for the International Astronautical Congress, which is held from October 25-29.

"We talk about it with them (the US) all the time. Do you remember the famous phrase of the ancient Roman politician (Cato the Censor), which he used to conclude any speech - 'Carthage must be destroyed'? So, we say at every negotiation with colleagues from NASA that Carthage must be destroyed: sanctions must be lifted for fruitful cooperation," Rogozin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Washington is moving smoothly towards the relief of sanctions, he added.

In December of the last year, the US Department of Commerce added Russia's Progress Rocket and Space Centre, which produces Soyuz launch vehicles, and the key scientific center of the TsNIIMash machine-building corporation, to the sanctions list of 103 companies from Russia and China, subjected to export restrictions due to their alleged ties with the armed forces.

Related Topics

Russia China Dubai Vehicles Progress October December Congress Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

7 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

7 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

9 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

9 minutes ago
 Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese S ..

Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese Ships Passage Muscle-Flexing

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.