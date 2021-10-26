Rogozin Plans to Discuss US Sanction Relief for Russian Space Firms With NASA Official

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said that he will discuss the lifting of US sanctions imposed on the Russian rocket and space industry enterprises during a meeting with NASA Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy.

Both Rogozin and Melroy are currently in Dubai for the International Astronautical Congress, which is held from October 25-29.

"We talk about it with them (the US) all the time. Do you remember the famous phrase of the ancient Roman politician (Cato the Censor), which he used to conclude any speech - 'Carthage must be destroyed'? So, we say at every negotiation with colleagues from NASA that Carthage must be destroyed: sanctions must be lifted for fruitful cooperation," Rogozin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Washington is moving smoothly towards the relief of sanctions, he added.

In December of the last year, the US Department of Commerce added Russia's Progress Rocket and Space Centre, which produces Soyuz launch vehicles, and the key scientific center of the TsNIIMash machine-building corporation, to the sanctions list of 103 companies from Russia and China, subjected to export restrictions due to their alleged ties with the armed forces.