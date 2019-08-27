UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rogozin Says ISS Malfunctioned Docking System Was Not Made In Russia, Served For 10 Years

Daniyal Sohail 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Rogozin Says ISS Malfunctioned Docking System Was Not Made in Russia, Served for 10 Years

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The docking system of the International Space Station (ISS), which malfunctioned on Saturday, was not made in Russia and had been used for 10 years before the incident, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and was pulled to a safe distance from the station. According to a source in the space industry, the failure might have been caused by a possible malfunction of the Kurs docking system.

"The [docking] equipment has not reacted to the signals of the spacecraft. This system was not made in Russia and had been used for 10 years," Rogozin said.

According to open sources, the docking system was made in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Robot From Industry

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

9 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

9 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

9 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

9 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.