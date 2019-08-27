Rogozin Says ISS Malfunctioned Docking System Was Not Made in Russia, Served for 10 Years

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The docking system of the International Space Station (ISS), which malfunctioned on Saturday, was not made in Russia and had been used for 10 years before the incident, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and was pulled to a safe distance from the station. According to a source in the space industry, the failure might have been caused by a possible malfunction of the Kurs docking system.

"The [docking] equipment has not reacted to the signals of the spacecraft. This system was not made in Russia and had been used for 10 years," Rogozin said.

According to open sources, the docking system was made in Ukraine.