Rogozin Says US Astronaut To Fly On Soyuz To Avoid Leaving ISS Segment Empty

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rogozin Says US Astronaut to Fly on Soyuz to Avoid Leaving ISS Segment Empty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said that a Russian cosmonaut was swapped for a US astronaut in the crew of the Soyuz MS-18 spaceship heading for the International Space Station (ISS) in April to avoid leaving the US segment unmanned.

"It's even more risky to leave the US segment unmanned," Rogozin tweeted, in reply to a user comment asking whether the swap could lead to a breakdown of the training routine.

Russian astronaut Sergey Korsakov was exchanged for NASA's Mark Vande Hei. The Soyuz MS-18 launch is scheduled for April 9 from Baikonur spaceport.

More Stories From Technology

