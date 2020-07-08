Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to Win TECNO Spark 5 Pro

The emerging smartphone brand, TECNO has finally publicized their most awaited challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5 on TikTok. This activity is set to promote the spark within youth by giving them a chance to win the brand-new Spark 5 Pro

TECNO has starred 3 heartthrob celebrities to partake in this challenge. The fashion stylist Sadia Khan, talented Yashma Gill and former video-jockey Hina Altaf could be seen on the screens while introducing the audience to participate in the ting-a-lings of #GiveMe5WithSpark5 challenge.

This gesture challenge includes exciting dance moves with the melodies of digit “5” in Spark 5 Pro, highlighting in the background. Famous TikTokers would also be participating in this challenge to win the exclusive handset.

On initiating this campaign, Mr. Creek Ma, General Manager of TECNO quoted:

“We have successfully unveiled another enthralling challenge on TikTok, the most using social app among millennials. The inclusion of famous celebrities in this activity would boost up our tech ideology to another level and motivate our users to unleash their hidden talent.

”

You can participate in this challenge, with these 4 simple steps:

⦁ Open TikTok App; Go to Discover Page & Click on the hashtag #GiveMe5WithSpark5

⦁ Click the Official Video of this challenge to use “GiveMe5WithSpark5” soundtrack

⦁ Creatively Mimic or Act on the “GiveMe5WithSpark5” melodies

⦁ Upload video on TikTok with hashtag #GiveMe5WithSpark5

Whoever gets more likes would be the winner of this challenge. The winning, budget-friendly handset, SPARK 5 Pro is equipped with 5 cameras, 6.6 inches Dot-in Display, long lasting 5000 mAh battery and comes in two variants: (128GB ROM + 4GB RAM) for Rs. 21,499 & another variant with (64GM ROM + 4GB RAM) in Rs.19, 999.

Be ready to groove on the beats of this incredible TikTok campaign. Participants are enthralled to film themselves and unleash their acting skills to outshine in this fun challenge and appreciate TECNO’s user-centric vision.