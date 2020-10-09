Roscomos Confirms Soyuz MS-17 to Become 1st Spacecraft to Reach ISS in 3 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation confirmed on Friday that Soyuz MS-17 would become the first manned spacecraft to fly toward the International Space Station (ISS) via the ultra-fast two-orbit flight plan and reach the destination in three hours.

"The state commission has confirmed the use of the ultra-fast two-orbit plan that will allow the spacecraft to reach the ISS in just three hours after the launch," the Roscosmos said in its official Telegram account.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-17 is planned for October 14 from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan. The spacecraft will transport Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins to the ISS.