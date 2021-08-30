Roscosmos Agrees With Proposal to Create New Russian Orbital Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos agrees with the proposal of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia to create a new national orbital station, Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko told Sputnik on Monday.

Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station project starting from 2025 and intends to build its own station. The new manned orbital facility will be created in two stages and its construction could be completed already in 2035.

"We absolutely agree that it is necessary to start constructing a Russian orbital service station," Ustimenko said.

A session of Roscosmos' scientific and technical council presidium was recently held, during which Energia and the Mission Control Center presented necessary design materials, the spokesman recalled.

"A relevant report on the need for the roll-out of work on the new station was sent to the government. Its first module is supposed to be a scientific and energy module," Ustimenko added.