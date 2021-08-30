Roscosmos Assures ISS Safety, Operation Capacity Under Control for Period Up to 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Safety and operation capacity of the International Space Station (ISS) for the period ending in 2025 is under control, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' spokesman, Vladimir Ustimenko, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our experts constantly analyze the condition of the Russian and the US segments of the ISS, the construction of which in orbit began back in 1998.

I agree with [Vladimir] Soloviev [the head of Russia's segment of the ISS] that safety and operability of the station for the period up to 2025 is under control, especially after the successful launch and ISS docking of Russia's Nauka module," Ustimenko said.

The Roscosmos spokesman praised the launch of new modules to the ISS as an absolutely correct and timely decision.

Earlier in the day, Soloviev warned Sputnik that large-scale malfunctions were expected in the Russian segment after 2025.