Roscosmos Chief Calls Space Flight of Film Crew Successful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that the space mission of the "The Challenge" film crew was a solid five.

" We are glad that the crew feels okay, good, and is satisfied. Everything is excellent, a solid five," he told Channel One Russia.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft brought back actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy on October 17 at 7.35 a.m. Moscow time (4.35 a.m. GMT).

Speaking to reporters after the landing, Peresild noted that she felt sad her space adventure had ended so soon.

"We landed great today. Oleg is great. It's not scary to fly with him ... I am actually a little bit sad today, because it seemed to us that 12 days was a lot, but when everything was ending, it was hard to say goodbye. After all, it is clear that it was once in a lifetime opportunity," she told Channel One Russia.

The film crew arrived on the International Space Station on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge." Peresild was chosen to be the actress to fly to space among over 3,000 applicants.