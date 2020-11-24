MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A faulty detail from suppliers was discovered in Russia's Soyuz-ST-A rocket at Kourou spaceport, but emergencies were prevented thanks to the incorporated control system, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a source in the space industry told Sputnik that a faulty valve was discovered in a booster of the Soyuz rocket.

The source said it would be replaced before the launch, scheduled for Sunday.

"The 'faulty valve' would be launched with the rocket, and it would return to Earth being just a heap of mishap metal, that would be the problem. There are always some flaws, but in our case they cost too much. Happily, the low-quality detail was timely detected by the quality control system. However, in general I do note a sharp decline in our suppliers' responsibility and quality of their work," Rogozin wrote on Facebook.