MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, on Friday proposed to create a Eurasian space agency.

"I would like us to seriously discuss this topic ... regarding the creation of the Eurasian Economic (Space) Agency," Rogozin told the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) forum on space integration.