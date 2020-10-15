UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Account After 2-Year Lull

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Account After 2-Year Lull

The head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, has created a new account on Facebook after two years of absence on the social media platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, has created a new account on Facebook after two years of absence on the social media platform.

The authenticity of Rogozin's new account was confirmed by his wife Tatiana.

On Wednesday, Rogozin returned to his Twitter account, which had been managed by his press service for nearly half a year.

Rogozin explained that he wanted to personally publish several posts about the successful flight of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The spacecraft launched on October 14 reached the ISS in 3 hours and 3 minutes, setting a new record for such flights.

Rogozin deleted his Facebook account in 2018. The official also has a YouTube account, where he publishes various videos, including clips of his songs.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Wife October 2018 YouTube

Recent Stories

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Pr ..

2 minutes ago

China to Take Measures to Protect Its Companies' I ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Opposition Demands Parliament Session to Asse ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Open Office in Bangui ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian President's Office Releases Full List of ..

6 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Calls on EU to Su ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.