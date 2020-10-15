Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Account After 2-Year Lull

The head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, has created a new account on Facebook after two years of absence on the social media platform

The authenticity of Rogozin's new account was confirmed by his wife Tatiana.

On Wednesday, Rogozin returned to his Twitter account, which had been managed by his press service for nearly half a year.

Rogozin explained that he wanted to personally publish several posts about the successful flight of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The spacecraft launched on October 14 reached the ISS in 3 hours and 3 minutes, setting a new record for such flights.

Rogozin deleted his Facebook account in 2018. The official also has a YouTube account, where he publishes various videos, including clips of his songs.