Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Says Noah's Arc Bio-satellite Will Be Launched Into Orbit In 2024

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation intends to send the so-called Noah's Arc bio-satellite into orbit in 2024 to study the effect of the absence of the Earth's magnetic field on living organisms, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation intends to send the so-called Noah's Arc bio-satellite into orbit in 2024 to study the effect of the absence of the Earth's magnetic field on living organisms, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

In May 2019, Rogozin said that the agency along the Lomonosov Moscow State University was planning to develop this bio-satellite and launch it into space to determine the influence of space environment on biological organisms.

"So far, specialists have not managed to confirm that a human can survive outside the geomagnetic field. In 2024, we will launch Noah's Arc spacecraft that will stay for four weeks in orbit of up to 20,000 kilometers [12,427 miles]. It is intended for research in space biology, physiology and biotechnology," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

