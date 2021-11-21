UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Chief Says Concerned Over US, NATO Launches Of Weapons Carriers To Space

Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Russian space agency Roscosmos is concerned that the United States and NATO have been launching potential weapons carriers into space, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

"There is one topic that worries us, the militarization of outer space.

We have observed how over the last decades the United States, first of all, and its NATO allies have been deploying not weapons into space, but potential carriers of these weapons," Rogozin said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

