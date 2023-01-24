UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Chief Says Russia Must Increase Satellites In Orbit Fivefold By 2030

Daniyal Sohail Published January 24, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Roscosmos Chief Says Russia Must Increase Satellites in Orbit Fivefold by 2030

Russia must increase the constellation of its satellites in orbit from the current 200 to at least 1,000 by 2030, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia must increase the constellation of its satellites in orbit from the current 200 to at least 1,000 by 2030, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Tuesday.

"In our opinion, we should have a constellation of at least 1,000 satellites by 2030," Borisov said at the Korolev Academic Space Conference in Moscow.

Russia's current satellite production is "insufficient," Borisov added.

The Roscosmos CEO noted that Russia currently has about 200 satellites in orbit and must start producing 250 spacecraft per year now, increasing this number to 300-350 satellites by 2030, to achieve this fivefold increase, taking into account the gradual replacement of spent satellites in orbit.

The target 1,000 satellites in orbit should vary in function and perform communication, remote sensing, weather monitoring and navigation tasks.

Related Topics

Weather Moscow Russia From Satellites

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

3 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

36 seconds ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

38 seconds ago
 SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesd ..

SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

39 seconds ago
 Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation e ..

Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation earmarked for Dubai Expo

41 seconds ago
 Encroachments removal impossible without traders' ..

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.