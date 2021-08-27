Roscosmos Chief to Discuss Russian Manned Space Exploration With Putin

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to discuss prospects of development in Russian space exploration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to discuss prospects of development in Russian space exploration.

Rogozin paid a visit to Roscosmos' Energia rocket and space corporation, which marked its 75th anniversary on Thursday.

"In the nearest future, I expect to meet with the head of state, who sent this [congratulatory] telegram for your team. My working meeting [with Putin] will be focused on the development prospects of crewed space exploration," Rogozin told workers.

Touching on a proposed Russian space station, he said that it will become the prototype of large spaceships with crews much more numerous than now to carry out deep space flights in the decades to come.

Rogozin expects the new orbital station to be advanced enough to enable Russian control of space both around the facility and beyond.

The Russian space station is the proposed project of a new manned orbital facility to replace the Russian segment of the International Space Station. The country plans to create the station in two stages and complete construction in 2035.