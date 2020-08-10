UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Chief Vows To Send Human Mission To Mars By 2030 Given Sufficient Funding

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia's Federal space corporation, Roscosmos, has the capacity to carry out a manned space flight to Mars should there be a national interest and adequate funding, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"The issue is that it will be very expensive.

If the country is ready to fund this program and if the nation says it needs it, the Roscosmos specialists will provide this program, I guarantee," Rogozin told Russian journalist Yury Kostin on his YouTube channel.

The official's estimate is that Roscosmos will acquire the technical means to ensure the necessary gravitational maneuvers and landing on Mars "in eight to ten years."

Russia is now developing a new generation aircraft for deep-space missions, named Orel (Eagle), that developers say will be able to fly not only to the Moon but also to Mars.

