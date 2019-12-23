Roscosmos Commissions Soyuz MS Spacecraft for Tourist Flights Worth $41.3Mln - Document

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 36 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:42 PM
Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has ordered the creation of Soyuz MS spacecraft for tourist flights to the International Space Station (ISS) worth 2.6 billion rubles ($41.3 million), a document published by Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia said on Monday
In February, Roscosmos and US-based company Space Adventures signed a contract to organize the flight of two space tourists to the ISS before the end of 2021.
According to the document, as the manufacturer of the spacecraft, RSC Energia must complete the order by August 31, 2020. The company began the project on April 1.
Roscosmos and Space Adventure have been cooperating in the field of space tourism since 2001, when the first space tourist, Dennis Tito, went into orbit. Since then, a total of seven people have been in space under the space tourism program.