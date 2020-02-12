Roscosmos Confirms Delay of Meteor-M Satellite Launch Until 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A Meteor-M meteorological satellite will be launched from the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East in 2021, a year later than planned, due to the need for additional tests, a spokesman for Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos confirmed to Sputnik.

A source in the Russian space industry earlier told Sputnik that the launch of the Meteor-M satellite number 2-3 from Vostochny was postponed from November 2020 to the next year because the spacecraft was not ready.

"We confirm the fact that the launch of the Meteor-M number 2-3 was postponed from 2020 to 2021. It was decided to conduct additional tests of the spacecraft," the official said.