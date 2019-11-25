Roscosmos Confirms Delay Of Progress MS-13 Launch Until December 6
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:54 PM
The launch of the Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed to December 6, the delay is caused by a faulty cable, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Monday
Roscosmos officials earlier reported that technical problems had been discovered on board the Progress MS-13 space freighter, which was scheduled for launch on December 1.
"During the pre-flight preparation of the Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, RSC Energia specialists discovered a faulty cable.
The problem was fixed by replacing the cable. Due to the need for additional checks, the launch of the Progress MS-13 spacecraft was postponed to December 6, 2019, at 12.34 Moscow time [09:34 GMT]," Roscosmos said in a statement.
The ship will be launched on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket.
