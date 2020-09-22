UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Confirms Russia's Defunct Monitor-E Satellite Burnt In Atmosphere Over Atlantic

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:55 PM

Roscosmos Confirms Russia's Defunct Monitor-E Satellite Burnt in Atmosphere Over Atlantic

Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed to Sputnik that Russia's defunct Monitor-E satellite has left orbit and burnt over the Atlantic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed to Sputnik that Russia's defunct Monitor-E satellite has left orbit and burnt over the Atlantic.

"According to the Automated Warning System for Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Outer Space, on September 22 at about 03:00 a.m. Moscow time [00:00 GMT], Monitor-E 1 satellite entered the dense layers of the atmosphere and ceased to exist physically," the statement said.

The approximate location of the fall of possibly unburned fragments of the apparatus is the equatorial part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier in the day, the US military reported that Monitor-E entered the atmosphere over the Atlantic at about 00:00 GMT.

Monitor-E, with a launch mass of 750 kilograms (1,653 Pounds), was put into orbit by a Rokot launch vehicle in August 2005. During its operation, it experienced serious technical issues. The satellite ceased operation in 2011.

