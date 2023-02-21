Roscosmos Council Approves Extension of Operation of Russian Segment of ISS Through 2028

The Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2028, the state corporation reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2028, the state corporation reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Council of Chief Designers of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) recommended extending the lifespan of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028.

"Today, a meeting of the presidium of the Scientific and Technical Council (STC) was held at the State Corporation Roscosmos, at which the decision of the Council of Chief Designers to extend the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station through 2028 was considered and approved," the statement says.

The meeting discussed the technical condition of the Russian segment of the station, measures to extend its service life, issues of medical support and expansion of the program of scientific and applied research.

"Based on the results of the STC meeting, Roscosmos will prepare documents for applying to the Russian government on the issue of extending the life of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028," the state corporation said.

Earlier, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the decision to withdraw from the ISS project after 2024, the exact date will be determined based on the technical condition of the station. Later, he said that Russia would most likely participate in the project through 2028. As of now, the decision to extend the ISS until 2030 was made by the United States and Japan, the European Space Agency also supported this initiative.