UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Council Approves Extension Of Operation Of Russian Segment Of ISS Through 2028

Daniyal Sohail Published February 21, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Roscosmos Council Approves Extension of Operation of Russian Segment of ISS Through 2028

The Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2028, the state corporation reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2028, the state corporation reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Council of Chief Designers of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) recommended extending the lifespan of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028.

"Today, a meeting of the presidium of the Scientific and Technical Council (STC) was held at the State Corporation Roscosmos, at which the decision of the Council of Chief Designers to extend the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station through 2028 was considered and approved," the statement says.

The meeting discussed the technical condition of the Russian segment of the station, measures to extend its service life, issues of medical support and expansion of the program of scientific and applied research.

"Based on the results of the STC meeting, Roscosmos will prepare documents for applying to the Russian government on the issue of extending the life of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028," the state corporation said.

Earlier, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the decision to withdraw from the ISS project after 2024, the exact date will be determined based on the technical condition of the station. Later, he said that Russia would most likely participate in the project through 2028. As of now, the decision to extend the ISS until 2030 was made by the United States and Japan, the European Space Agency also supported this initiative.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Japan United States From Government

Recent Stories

Seven injured in two passenger vans collision

Seven injured in two passenger vans collision

42 seconds ago
 France matches dry spell record of 31 days without ..

France matches dry spell record of 31 days without rain

44 seconds ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

2 minutes ago
 National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) wi ..

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) wins energy sector project in Ba ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioners directed to extend full cooperation ..

Commissioners directed to extend full cooperation for national census

2 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Preparing Visit to Moscow in Coming Mon ..

Xi Jinping Preparing Visit to Moscow in Coming Months - WSJ Citing Sources

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.