Roscosmos Developing Mobile Launcher With Ultralight Rocket Irkut - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos is developing a new mobile space rocket complex with the Irkut ultralight rocket, according to the company's 2020 annual report.

"In the reporting year, the development of a universal mobile (relocatable) space rocket complex with an ultralight-class launch vehicle, the Irkut rocket, was continued," the report says.