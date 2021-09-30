Roscosmos Developing Mobile Launcher With Ultralight Rocket Irkut - Report
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos is developing a new mobile space rocket complex with the Irkut ultralight rocket, according to the company's 2020 annual report.
"In the reporting year, the development of a universal mobile (relocatable) space rocket complex with an ultralight-class launch vehicle, the Irkut rocket, was continued," the report says.