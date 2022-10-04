UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Discussing Extending Participation In ISS Program With Russia - Krikalev

Daniyal Sohail Published October 04, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Roscosmos Discussing Extending Participation in ISS Program With Russia - Krikalev

TITUSVILLE (Florida) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is discussing its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) program with the Russian government and hopes to have a permission to continue next year, Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said in a press briefing on Monday.

Asked about the current status of US-Russia partnership and how long it will last, Krikalev said, "We work with our colleagues very closely and we on both sides have very good experience of continuous human presence in space on the ISS for many years, and we know that if we stopped flying to space that it would be a big and negative impact for the program."

"So we on the Russian side, we understand that we extend our participation in the station with our government until 2024.

And we start to think about designing and building a new station, but we know that it's not going to happen very quick, so probably we will keep flying until we have any new infrastructure that allows us to do continuous human presence on low Earth orbit at least," Krikalev said. "So up to now we keep flying together. We are going to fly until 2024. I know that NASA already made this decision. Other international partners are discussing and ready to make this decision and we start to discuss extending our participation in the ISS program with our government and hope to have permission to continue next year."

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia October Government

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

6 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

6 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

6 hours ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

6 hours ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.