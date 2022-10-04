Roscosmos Discussing Extending Participation in ISS Program With Russia - Krikalev

TITUSVILLE (Florida) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is discussing its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) program with the Russian government and hopes to have a permission to continue next year, Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said in a press briefing on Monday.

Asked about the current status of US-Russia partnership and how long it will last, Krikalev said, "We work with our colleagues very closely and we on both sides have very good experience of continuous human presence in space on the ISS for many years, and we know that if we stopped flying to space that it would be a big and negative impact for the program."

"So we on the Russian side, we understand that we extend our participation in the station with our government until 2024.

And we start to think about designing and building a new station, but we know that it's not going to happen very quick, so probably we will keep flying until we have any new infrastructure that allows us to do continuous human presence on low Earth orbit at least," Krikalev said. "So up to now we keep flying together. We are going to fly until 2024. I know that NASA already made this decision. Other international partners are discussing and ready to make this decision and we start to discuss extending our participation in the ISS program with our government and hope to have permission to continue next year."