UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Dismisses Vostochny Cosmodrome's Official After Senior Executive's Arrest

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Roscosmos Dismisses Vostochny Cosmodrome's Official After Senior Executive's Arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has fired the chief of the Directorate for the Vostochny cosmodrome after his colleague's arrest.

"[By] Dmitry Rogozin's decision, the director general of [federal state-owned institution] Directorate for the Vostochny cosmodrome, Yevgeny Rogoza, has been dismissed," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.

The dismissal came after a court ordered earlier in the day a two-month arrest for the Vostochny spaceport chief, Roman Bobkov, on suspicion of abetting abuse of official authority and forgery in office.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Court

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

2 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

2 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

3 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

3 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.