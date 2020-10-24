MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has fired the chief of the Directorate for the Vostochny cosmodrome after his colleague's arrest.

"[By] Dmitry Rogozin's decision, the director general of [federal state-owned institution] Directorate for the Vostochny cosmodrome, Yevgeny Rogoza, has been dismissed," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.

The dismissal came after a court ordered earlier in the day a two-month arrest for the Vostochny spaceport chief, Roman Bobkov, on suspicion of abetting abuse of official authority and forgery in office.