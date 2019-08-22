Roscosmos' Dmitry Rogozin Announces Creation of Russian Navigation System for Space Travel

Russia intends to map the universe and create a navigation system for space travel, Roscosmos' Director General Dmitry Rogozin announced on Thursday during his visit to the Progress Rocket Space Centre in Samara

The Spektr-RG space observatory, created by NPO Lavochkin and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, uses�its advanced highly ART-XC telescope to survey the universe with X-rays.

"The celestial map and computed ranges to pulsars [small rotating stars emitting electromagnetic radiation] will help us create AstroGLONASS, i.e. a star navigator, which will show any ship, any satellite, its location with the highest precision. And we can be the first in the world to do it," Rogozin said.

In 2018, President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of Roscosmos' activities regarding various aspects of space infrastructure, including the creation of high-precision navigation systems.