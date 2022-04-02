UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Does Not Expect US To Lift Sanctions On Russian Space Industry - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail Published April 02, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian state space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday that the United States did not seem willing to lift sanctions on the Russian space industry.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said last month that the two world powers could have a cooperation in the civilian space program.

"No one has canceled the sanctions," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

Rogozin said Nelson assured Russia that NASA would continue working with US authorities to guarantee cooperation at the International Space Station but he added this was a sanctions waiver at best.

