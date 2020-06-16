Roscosmos Enterprise Confirms Resumption of Rokot Rocket Program Without Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, resumes production of lightweight launch vehicles Rokot without the use of Ukrainian components, Alexei Varochko, the director general of Khrunichev Center, confirmed to Sputnik.

Earlier, a space industry source told Sputnik that Khrunichev Center had signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to resume the production of Rokot rockets based on intercontinental ballistic missile UR-100N, earlier removed from combat duty. The new rocket was called Rokot-M and will use the Russian control system instead of the one made in Kharkov.

"It was decided to continue the production of this rocket, but in a modernized version. The project will be called Rokot-M," Varochko said.

The technical design of Rokot-M has already been completed and the production of working design documentation has begun, he said.

"We plan the same cooperation to implement the Rokot-M project, but booster Briz-KM will be equipped with a domestic control system," he added.

The first launch of the Rokot rocket, created without Ukrainian components, is planned for 2020, Varochko said.

Khrunichev Center considers the Rokot-M launch vehicle as the optimal solution for launching small and medium-sized satellites into orbit, he added.

As part of the Rokot-2 program, the Khrunichev researchers are developing a space launch vehicle with a Russian control system, to replace the Rokot control system that used to be produced in Ukraine. After 2014, Ukraine stopped the delivery of the control systems to Russia and the launch of Rokot space vehicles was stopped. The last launch of the Rokot/Briz-KM rocket was made on December 27, 2019, when the space launch vehicle lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome with three Gonets-M communications satellites.