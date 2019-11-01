UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Enterprise Says Could Resume Producing Proton Engines - CEO

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:52 PM

The production of RD-276 engines for the first stage of Proton-M heavy-lift launch vehicles, which was discontinued earlier in the year, could be resumed, Dmitry Schenyatsky, the executive director of the engine's manufacturer, the Proton-PM plant, which is part of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday

In July, NPO Energomash CEO Igor Arbuzov told Sputnik that the production of engines for Proton-M rockets had been discontinued.

"There is a possibility of resuming the production of engines for Proton launch vehicles, but it's small," Schenyatsky said, as quoted in his plant's corporate newspaper.

The latest RD-276 engine ordered under existing contracts has already been manufactured and is awaiting tests, he added.

"We are waiting for rocket fuel components and should test it as soon as possible. In November, we plan to ship this kit to the customer, the Khrunichev Center," Schenyatsky said.

Earlier, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that the production of Proton-M launch vehicles would be completed from 2020-2021. The rockets will be taken out of operation in 2025.

