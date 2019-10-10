Roscosmos Expects to Launch First Satellite of Kanopus-VO System by 2025 - Deputy Head

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects to launch the first remote sensing satellite of its newest Kanopus-VO system by 2025 at the latest, deputy head of the corporation's department of automatic space systems Valeriy Zaichko said Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects to launch the first remote sensing satellite of its newest Kanopus-VO system by 2025 at the latest, deputy head of the corporation's department of automatic space systems Valeriy Zaichko said Thursday.

"Based on the Kanopus-V system, we started creating the Kanopus-VO system, which will provide polyzonal and infrared imaging of Russia. The launch of the first apparatus is set for around 2024-25. We expect to launch at least six satellites. We expect that the group [of satellites] created today will function quite effectively until then," Zaichko said at the 42nd plenary meeting of the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters in Russia's St. Petersburg.

According to the space corporation's deputy head, the key differences between the new system and the previous one are the extended swath width of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and infrared equipment for detecting fires at early stages.

The satellite images will be freely provided to the charter's members, Zaichko added.

Roscosmos launched its Kanopus-V satellites earlier this month. This system is designed to monitor disasters, the consequences of the release of hazardous substances, agricultural activities and the use of mineral resources. The satellites can provide Roscosmos, the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, as well as Russian academy of Sciences with panchromatic and polyzonal images of the Earth's surface.

The International Charter on Space and Major Disasters includes Roscosmos; the space agencies of France, Germany, China, Korea and Japan; as well as other organizations from around the world.