UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Experts Studying Bug That Occurred During Docking Of Cargo Spaceship To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Roscosmos Experts Studying Bug That Occurred During Docking of Cargo Spaceship to ISS

Specialists at the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos are analyzing the information about a malfunction that took place during docking of Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), as a result of which the docking had to be done manually, a spokesperson for Roscosmos told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Specialists at the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos are analyzing the information about a malfunction that took place during docking of Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), as a result of which the docking had to be done manually, a spokesperson for Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"We do not comment [on versions of the malfunction] until specialists, who are collecting and analyzing the information, complete their work," the spokesperson said.

Progress MS-16 was supposed to dock at Russia's Pirs docking compartment in an automatic mode on February 17, however docking had to be performed in a manual mode because the cargo spacecraft deviated too much from the intended trajectory. Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov successfully performed the manual docking of the spacecraft.

The reasons for the failure are unknown. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin previously said that the footage of Progress MS-16 during the launch could help understand the reasons of the emergency situation.

Related Topics

Russia Progress February From

Recent Stories

Three Workers Trapped Under Rubble in South Africa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 13,447 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Singaporean, Indonesian Diplomats Support Informal ..

3 minutes ago

Seven people hurt in road mishap

3 minutes ago

Medvedev v Tsitsipas: Australian Open semi-final f ..

7 minutes ago

Airbus books 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.