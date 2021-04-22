UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Has Not Yet Notified ESA About Changes In Agreements On ISS - ESA

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:01 PM

Roscosmos Has Not Yet Notified ESA About Changes in Agreements on ISS - ESA

Roscosmos has not yet notified the European Space Agency (ESA) of any changes in the cooperation agreement on the ISS, ESA told Sputnik in a statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Roscosmos has not yet notified the European Space Agency (ESA) of any changes in the cooperation agreement on the ISS, ESA told Sputnik in a statement.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters that after 2025 Russia may transfer responsibility for its segment of the ISS to the United States and is starting negotiations with them.

"The ISS partners have an agreement that an extension beyond 2024 of the ISS would depend on a partnership decision. Such a decision may include a joint technical evaluation of its operational status. At the moment, ESA has not been informed by Roscosmos of any change to that agreement," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia United States May Agreement

Recent Stories

4 dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

19 seconds ago

Afghan envoy calls on Chief of Army Staff

48 seconds ago

Trudeau Says Canada on Track to 'Blow Past' Old 30 ..

49 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin&#039;s president on ..

9 minutes ago

DC Sibi orders to take action against absent docto ..

51 seconds ago

Kiev's Calls to Sever Ties With Russia Aim to Shor ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.