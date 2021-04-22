Roscosmos Has Not Yet Notified ESA About Changes in Agreements on ISS - ESA

Roscosmos has not yet notified the European Space Agency (ESA) of any changes in the cooperation agreement on the ISS, ESA told Sputnik in a statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Roscosmos has not yet notified the European Space Agency (ESA) of any changes in the cooperation agreement on the ISS, ESA told Sputnik in a statement.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters that after 2025 Russia may transfer responsibility for its segment of the ISS to the United States and is starting negotiations with them.

"The ISS partners have an agreement that an extension beyond 2024 of the ISS would depend on a partnership decision. Such a decision may include a joint technical evaluation of its operational status. At the moment, ESA has not been informed by Roscosmos of any change to that agreement," the statement says.