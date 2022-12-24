UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Head Suggests Belarus Join Russia's Orbital Station Project

Daniyal Sohail Published December 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, said during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Moscow on Saturday that Minsk could join the project of new Russian space station.

The Belarusian leader arrived in Russia earlier in the day for a working visit that will include space talks with Russia and an informal Commonwealth of Independent States summit on Monday and Tuesday.

"Let's go to the Russian station together with us," Borisov told Lukashenko during the visit to the Gagarin State Scientific Research-and-Testing Cosmonaut Training Center in the Moscow Region, adding that Belarus could obtain an own module at the Russian orbital station.

Earlier in the week, following talks with Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed plans to send a Belarusian cosmonaut to the International Space Station in 2023.

On December 20, Roscomos said that six female candidates from Belarus had arrived at the Gagarin center to undergo medical examination and train for a flight.

