Roscosmos Head to Discuss ISS Future With New NASA Administrator on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian space agency, said on Friday that he will have a phone call with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson later this day, during which they will discuss the future of the International Space Station (ISS) in light of Russia's possible withdrawal.

"Today I will have a phone call with Mr. Nelson, the NASA chief. Today in the evening. This [ISS future] will be one of the issues that we will discuss," the Roscosmos head said on the sidelines of the ongoing St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia may withdraw from the ISS by 2025 and create its own space outpost. As Rogozin said in April, Russia could hand over the responsibility for the Russian ISS segment to the United States.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.