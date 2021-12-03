Roscosmos Hopes Meeting Between Rogozin, NASA Head to Take Place in 2022

The Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday that it hopes that a meeting between its head Dmitry Rogozin and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will take place next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Friday that it hopes that a meeting between its head Dmitry Rogozin and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will take place next year.

"We hope to arrange a meeting in 2022," Roscosmos told reporters.